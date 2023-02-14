Valentine’s Day keeping florists busy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Love is in the air and so are the sounds of phones ringing off the hook at flower shops across the nation.

According to USA Today, many people plan to buy something for their significant other for Valentine’s Day. Spending is expected to increase by 8% overall to an estimated $26 billion. That would make this year the second-highest on record.

While chocolates, romantic dinners, and stuffed animals are always popular choices, many prefer the tried and true gift of flowers.

From getting a colorful arrangement sent to surprise you at work to a hand delivery by your significant other, flowers remain a popular gift on Valentine’s Day. That’s why it’s the busiest day of the year for florists who are working around the clock preparing and delivering countless flower orders.

The unique and creative displays florists put together are always beautiful. But it will surprise no one that there’s a specific flower that’s in demand for this romantic holiday.

We spoke with Kalia Ramos at The Flower Shop in Lake Charles who says the most popular flower of the day is, of course, roses. And, if you’re curious, the least popular flower on Valentine’s Day...

“Surprisingly carnations,” says Ramos.

