50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Valentine’s Day keeping florists busy

Valentines Day keeping florists busy - 6:30 a.m.
By Angelica Butine
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Love is in the air and so are the sounds of phones ringing off the hook at flower shops across the nation.

According to USA Today, many people plan to buy something for their significant other for Valentine’s Day. Spending is expected to increase by 8% overall to an estimated $26 billion. That would make this year the second-highest on record.

While chocolates, romantic dinners, and stuffed animals are always popular choices, many prefer the tried and true gift of flowers.

From getting a colorful arrangement sent to surprise you at work to a hand delivery by your significant other, flowers remain a popular gift on Valentine’s Day. That’s why it’s the busiest day of the year for florists who are working around the clock preparing and delivering countless flower orders.

The unique and creative displays florists put together are always beautiful. But it will surprise no one that there’s a specific flower that’s in demand for this romantic holiday.

We spoke with Kalia Ramos at The Flower Shop in Lake Charles who says the most popular flower of the day is, of course, roses. And, if you’re curious, the least popular flower on Valentine’s Day...

“Surprisingly carnations,” says Ramos.

Valentines Day keeping florists busy - 7 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Iberia Sheriff's Office Valentine's Offer
Acadiana Sheriff’s Department Offering Valentine’s Day Experience For Your Ex
SOWELA Spotlight: Next start initiative
SOWELA Spotlight: Next start initiative
Valentines Day keeping florists busy - 7 a.m.
Valentines Day keeping florists busy - 7 a.m.
Florists working hard for Valentines Day
Valentines Day keeping florists busy - 6:30 a.m.