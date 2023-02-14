SWLA residents get free dental work on Valentine’s Day

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - SWLA residents started lining up at Oak Park Dental Monday night for a day of free dental care, which for many means relief from ongoing pain.

The clinic holds this event every Valentine’s Day for residents who cannot afford to see a dentist.

“You know, there’s a lot of people in pain every night in Lake Charles with dental pain and they don’t have anywhere to go,” said Dr. Harry Castle. “They don’t have an avenue to help relieve that pain, and they can come here, and we will take care of that problem. We’ll take a tooth out if it’s bothering someone and that’s what they want done. That’s the most common thing we do here. We probably got 200 teeth today.”

“We sometimes forget, you know, not everybody is fortunate to get the care that we all have,” Dr. Navdeep Thind said. “So, it’s very nice to be, you know, putting on other people’s shoes and kind of helping them out and getting them out of pain.”

The event will continue all day, but the line remains long.

