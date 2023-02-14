50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 13, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 13, 2023.

Tranese Nicole Jones, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon; revocation of parole.

Ashton Gage Stanley, 26, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft under $1,000.

Joshua Paul Willis, 33, Vinton: Contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.

Alicie Rosielee Southern, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Clinton Mayo Raggio, 57, Sulphur: Proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Kenly Chester July, 42, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; federal detainer.

Michael Wayne Weatherall, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; probation detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Rachel Nicole Trahan, 41, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; switched license plate; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle.

Anthony James Deville, 40, Longville: Theft under $25,000.

Shane Alan Chapman, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Caleb Joseph Oquinn, 32, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; interfering with emergency communications.

James Anthony Mangum, 57, Crowley, TX: Misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000 (2 charges).

Kenneth Edward Heard II, 40, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

John Boyd Baham, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

