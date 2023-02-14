St. Louis Catholic Boys and Girls Soccer teams move on to LHSAA semifinals

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Both the boys and girls soccer teams from St. Louis took the pitch Monday in the LHSAA Division III quarterfinals. The girls took the pitch first fresh off of a Regional win over West Feliciana 3-1 last week and to get to the semifinals, they would have to take down a formidable E.D White team.

In the first 40 minutes of action, the Lady Saints got on the board first as Grace Savoie would put them on top 1-0 early. That score would hold until the very end of the half as the Cardinals answered with a goal of their own to tie things up 1-1 at the end of the first half.

The second half of the match was just as close, as E.D. White snagged their first lead of the game in the 55th minute off of a goal by Caroline Dugas. St. Louis would respond quickly though as they would push the ball down the field, receive a free kick, and then score a game-tying goal off the boot of Emma Roach just a minute after the Cardinals took the lead. for the next 30 minutes of action, both teams could not rally together solid looks at the net until Savoie with barely any time left found the back of the net for her second goal of the night to put the Lady Saints up by one late. St. Louis would hold off the Cardinal’s last-ditch effort as they won it 3-2.

The girls will take on Archbishop Hannon in the semifinal round of the State Tournament.

The 14-time state champion boys team then took the field about an hour later as they took on St. Michaels in their quarterfinal match.

The first half started very quickly as St. Louis got on the board in the first three minutes of the game off of a beautiful goal by captain Jackson Avery to make it 1-0. Both teams would then go scoreless over basically the rest of the half until Stephen Polito put an end to the silence with a tap-in goal to make it 2-0 Saints at the half.

In the second half was much of the same on the scoring side of things as Avery put another shot in the back of the net as the Saints went on to beat the Warriors 4-2.

The boys will travel to Bossier for their semifinal game.

