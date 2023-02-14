SOWELA Spotlight: Next start initiative

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Next Start Initiative at SOWELA Technical University is now underway allowing current and prospective students to add additional courses to their 2023 Spring Schedule. We spoke to enrollment specialist Sarah Knepper this morning about the details.

The Next Start initiative has begun allowing students to sign up for Spring classes mid-way through the term with classes that will begin on Tuesday, March 14.

The eight-week classes available through the program include online and on-campus courses such as business, algebra, history, criminal justice, and more.

Registration ends on Thursday, March 9.

To apply online or get more information on the program, you can visit SOWELA’s website HERE.

