Shelter dogs get lots of love at Valentine’s Day adoption event

By Emma Oertling
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Valentine’s Day is a day full of love for everyone, including animals.

Visitors to the Prien Lake Mall got to meet dogs from Calcasieu Parish Animal Services who are looking for loving homes.

Meet our Valentines: Prien Lake Mall

Posted by Calcasieu Parish Animal Services on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

“We get these great stories of how it has changed their life completely and they didn’t know what they were missing. So those are really encouraging for us when we hear that that we know we’re doing a good job out there and we’re giving these dogs the best chance that we can. If you’re looking for a pet, come visit our shelter,” said shelter manager Claire Terracina.

Three dogs went home with their new families within the first hour of the event.

To see cats and dogs up for adoption, visit the Calcasieu Parish Animal Services Facebook page. You can call 337-721-3730 to set up an appointment to meet the adoptable pets.

