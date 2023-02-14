50/50 Thursdays
Public input encouraged for 2023 draft of Coastal Master Plan

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority is hosting a public meeting to discuss the 2023 Coastal Master Plan, a guiding document for billions of dollars of investment in reducing risks associated with hurricanes and tropical storm floods.

The hearing will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Burton Coliseum, and an open house will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to review materials related to the Master Plan and raise concerns and questions. A presentation by the Restoration Authority will begin after the open house.

CPRA said the investments identified in the plan could reduce the state’s hurricane and tropical storm flood risk in 50 years to below what it experiences today, especially for those in Southwest Louisiana.

To review the Coastal Master Plan, CLICK HERE.

