McNeese State University announces 2023 season of Banners events

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2023 season of Banners at McNeese State University kicks off with 16 events spread out over several weeks from March 4 to April 29.

March Events

  • Tartan Terrors, Celtic concert: March 4, McNeese Tritico Theatre, 7 p.m.
  • McLeod Lecture Series: Inspiring Generations to Civic Engagement: March 9, Lake Charles Civic Center – Contraband Room, 7 p.m., free
  • Sons of Mystro, innovative violin concert: March 10, Tritico Theatre, 7 p.m.
  • Right in the Eye, concert paying homage to cinema pioneer Georges Méliès: March 11, McNeese F.G. Bulber Auditorium, 7 p.m.
  • War Journalists: Chasing Fire (documentary short and filmmaker talkback): March 18, McNeese Stokes Auditorium/Hardtner Hall, 7 p.m., free
  • 36th Annual McNeese National Works on Paper Exhibition: March 23-May 5, McNeese Shearman Fine Arts Center, free
    • Opening reception, March 23, 6-8 p.m., Grand Gallery
  • Robin Spielberg, Steinway recording artist, piano concert: March 25, Tritico Theatre, 7 p.m.
  • Relay of Voices: A River Connected (lecture/interactive performance): March 26, Riverside Park – 1701 Fitzenreiter Road, 2 p.m., free
  • Ruthie Foster, four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter: March 31, Tritico Theatre, 7 p.m.

April Events

  • The Moonlit Princess, a family puppet show: April 2, Tritico Theatre, 2 p.m., $20 adults/$10 children
  • Flamethrowers Dance Party: April 13, McNeese Legacy Center, 7 p.m.
  • Family Film Night on the Lawn: April 14, Bulber lawn, 6:30 p.m., free
  • Wizard of Oz, an adaptation for children ages 2-7: April 19, Bulber Auditorium, 10 a.m. or 7 p.m., $10 adults/$5 children
  • Mames Babegenush, a Danish band from Copenhagen: April 21, Bulber Auditorium, 7 p.m.
  • Six Hearts: Vishten/The East Pointers, Celtic and Acadian music, with a rock ‘n’ roll edge: April 26, Bulber Auditorium, 7 p.m.
  • Nashville Hurricane with Chase Padgett, one-man show of storytelling and music: April 29, Tritico Theatre, 7 p.m.

For more information on the Banner’s lineup, CLICK HERE. You can also call the Banner’s office at 337-475-5123.

