50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

LDAF providing farmers’ market cards to low-income seniors

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture is reminding senior citizens, 60 years and older, who meet certain income requirements that they can apply for Louisiana’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).

The program provides a food benefits card with a value of $50 to low-income senior citizens so that they can buy locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey sold at approved farmers’ markets and roadside stands. Those who receive a card will also receive a directory listing which markets and stands where they can use the card.

The card must be applied for on a yearly basis.

Anyone interested in applying for the program can contact their parish Council on Aging.

The following seniors are pre-qualified for SFMNP:

  • Seniors who receive commodities through the USDA’s Food for Seniors Program.
  • Those who have a Letter of Eligibility for the Louisiana Purchase Card (SNAP).
  • Those who have a Letter of Eligibility for Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
  • Those who receive Medicaid.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

On Feb. 14, 2023, authorities announced arrests in the Jan. 1, 2020, shooting of Allen Babineaux.
LIVE AT 1 p.m.: Update in January 2000 cold case
CPSO Cold Case Press Conference
City of Lake Charles
Lake Charles Mardi Gras trash schedule
Iberia Sheriff's Office Valentine's Offer
Acadiana Sheriff’s Department Offering Valentine’s Day Experience For Your Ex