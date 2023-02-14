Lake Charles Mardi Gras trash schedule

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Trash pickup for the City of Lake Charles will be postponed for the Mardi Gras holiday on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 20223.

All recycling stations, including the Team Green Recycling Truck and the Incinerator, will also be closed on Tuesday.

Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Monday, Thursday, and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

