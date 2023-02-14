50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles Mardi Gras trash schedule

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Trash pickup for the City of Lake Charles will be postponed for the Mardi Gras holiday on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 20223.

All recycling stations, including the Team Green Recycling Truck and the Incinerator, will also be closed on Tuesday.

Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Monday, Thursday, and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

On Feb. 14, 2023, authorities announced arrests in the Jan. 1, 2020, shooting of Allen Babineaux.
LIVE AT 1 p.m.: Update in January 2000 cold case
CPSO Cold Case Press Conference
Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry
LDAF providing farmers’ market cards to low-income seniors
Iberia Sheriff's Office Valentine's Offer
Acadiana Sheriff’s Department Offering Valentine’s Day Experience For Your Ex