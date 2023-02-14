Lake Charles Mardi Gras Group gives insight on planning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lakes Charles Mardi Gras Group showed 7News the work that goes into hosting a parade.

Cousins Antonio and Mckeithan Duhon have been part of the Lake Charles Mardi Gras Group for the past three years and the trail riding scene their whole lives.

They said they hold traditions very close to their hearts, which makes them want to bring back parade horses.

For them and the Lake Charles Mardi Gras Group, all of the hard work, months of prepping and getting everything set up is worth it to put on the parade for the folks of Lake Charles.

Like any parade, law officials must be in place to monitor and block streets. The State Marshal’s Office appeared at the parade, with some arriving as early as 6 a.m. to help with production.

“My office, along with the Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department, we spend months and months and many hours planning all of these Mardi Gras parades and other events associated,” Keven Reeves said. “With them at the end of the year or the season, it’s all worth it.”

The parade went out with 50 horses and riders, 50 ATVS, and of course, plenty of floats.

Mckeithan Duhon said the parade went smoothly, and he is excited about next year.

