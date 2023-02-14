50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles Mardi Gras Group gives insight on planning

LAKE CHARLES MARDI GRAS PARADE
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lakes Charles Mardi Gras Group showed 7News the work that goes into hosting a parade.

Cousins Antonio and Mckeithan Duhon have been part of the Lake Charles Mardi Gras Group for the past three years and the trail riding scene their whole lives.

They said they hold traditions very close to their hearts, which makes them want to bring back parade horses.

For them and the Lake Charles Mardi Gras Group, all of the hard work, months of prepping and getting everything set up is worth it to put on the parade for the folks of Lake Charles.

Like any parade, law officials must be in place to monitor and block streets. The State Marshal’s Office appeared at the parade, with some arriving as early as 6 a.m. to help with production.

“My office, along with the Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department, we spend months and months and many hours planning all of these Mardi Gras parades and other events associated,” Keven Reeves said. “With them at the end of the year or the season, it’s all worth it.”

The parade went out with 50 horses and riders, 50 ATVS, and of course, plenty of floats.

Mckeithan Duhon said the parade went smoothly, and he is excited about next year.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Allen Parish Superintendent Kent Reed announces retirement
Allen Parish Superintendent Kent Reed announces retirement
Allen Parish Superintendent Kent Reed announces retirement
Allen Parish Superintendent Kent Reed announces retirement
The 2023 season of Banners at McNeese State University kicks off with 16 events spread out over...
McNeese State University announces 2023 season of Banners events
Kaivon Washington
Suspect in Madison Brooks case charged in connection with separate rape case
Lake Charles Mardi Gras Group gives insight on planning
LAKE CHARLES MARDI GRAS PARADE