Lake Arthur man accused of posing as female and extorting money

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man is accused of posing as a female online, obtaining nude photographs from a victim, and then threatening to distribute the photos unless he received money.

Michael J. Hines, 47, of Lake Arthur threatened to distribute nude photos sent to him by a female victim unless she gave him $1,000, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on July 12, 2022, when the Largo Police Department in Largo, Florida contacted JDPSO and informed them of a victim being extorted for money.

Hines was located at an address in the 1000 block of 4th St. in Lake Arthur, and was arrested on charges of extortion, computer fraud, online impersonation, and criminal use of the internet.

