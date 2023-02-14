50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

LaGrange hires Idaibi Ogbanga as next head football coach

By Justin Margolius
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In January it was announced that LaGrange had hired Idaibi Ogbanga to be the high school’s next head football coach. Ogbanga played football at LaGrange High School and graduated from the school in 2005, and he made it clear that he is overjoyed to be back and wants to restore the program he loves back to prominence.

“I want to be able to bring the program back to where it’s supposed to be, and it’s just awesome to be back here. It just feels amazing, I remember just walking through the campus and it just brought back old memories” said Ogbanga.

Last season the Gators went 1-9, but before Ogbanga works on fixing the team’s record, he first wants to focus on making his athletes great in life.

“LaGrange has great kids, we have wonderful kids here, and I want everybody to know that we’ve got great kids and that’s the best way to show it is to show it through our football program. I want my kids to understand that it’s not about winning or losing. I’m worried about them being the best high school athlete they can possibly be” said Ogbanga.

Ogbanga was previously an offensive coordinator at Southwood High School for two seasons and then a defensive coordinator for over five seasons at Peabody High School.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Both the boys and girls soccer teams from St. Louis took the pitch Monday in the LHSAA Division...
St. Louis Catholic Boys and Girls Soccer teams move on to LHSAA semifinals
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs down field against Philadelphia Eagles...
Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 for second Super Bowl victory in 4 years
LSU head coach Beth Torina
No. 25 LSU improves to 5-0 with LSU Invitational Day 3 sweep