LaGrange hires Idaibi Ogbanga as next head football coach

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In January it was announced that LaGrange had hired Idaibi Ogbanga to be the high school’s next head football coach. Ogbanga played football at LaGrange High School and graduated from the school in 2005, and he made it clear that he is overjoyed to be back and wants to restore the program he loves back to prominence.

“I want to be able to bring the program back to where it’s supposed to be, and it’s just awesome to be back here. It just feels amazing, I remember just walking through the campus and it just brought back old memories” said Ogbanga.

Last season the Gators went 1-9, but before Ogbanga works on fixing the team’s record, he first wants to focus on making his athletes great in life.

“LaGrange has great kids, we have wonderful kids here, and I want everybody to know that we’ve got great kids and that’s the best way to show it is to show it through our football program. I want my kids to understand that it’s not about winning or losing. I’m worried about them being the best high school athlete they can possibly be” said Ogbanga.

Ogbanga was previously an offensive coordinator at Southwood High School for two seasons and then a defensive coordinator for over five seasons at Peabody High School.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.