Former Saints lineman Conrad Dobler dead at 72

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Conrad Dobler, one of the NFL’s most feared offensive linemen in the 1970s and a New Orleans Saint for two seasons, died Monday (Feb. 13) at age 72.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Dobler had died in Pueblo, Colo., but did not disclose a cause of death.

Dobler was most closely associated with the Cardinals, having made three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances for the franchise from 1975-77 when it was based in St. Louis.

Dobler was a left guard on the same offensive line that featured Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf, when the St. Louis team was nicknamed the “Cardiac Cardinals” in the mid-1970s. He was a fifth-round draft pick from the University of Wyoming in 1972, and played for the Cardinals through the 1977 season before finishing his career with the Saints (1978-79) and the Buffalo Bills (1980-81).

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and former teammates of Conrad Dobler,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “He was the kind of tough, physical and fierce player that you love to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up against as an opponent.”

Known for such incidents as punching the Pittsburgh Steelers’ “Mean” Joe Greene and for spitting on injured Philadelphia Eagles opponent Bill Bergey, Dobler not only earned but seemed to revel in his reputation as one of the NFL’s meanest and most intimidating players.

Sports Illustrated put Dobler on its cover in July 1977, labeling him “Pro Football’s Dirtiest Player.” The story’s author, Paul Zimmerman, wrote, “Conrad Dobler was mean dirty. He tried to hurt people in a bad way. ... He made teams that he played on better. He played hurt, didn’t complain, but he was a filthy, filthy player.”

Dobler didn’t shy from the persona. He parodied his image in a television beer commercial in which he instigated an argument among football fans about why they enjoyed the same brew. He also titled his autobiography, “They Call Me Dirty.”

Former Rams defensive lineman Merlin Olsen, who once was kicked in the head by Dobler during a game, took a measure of revenge in his post-playing career as an actor. He saw to it that Dobler’s name appeared on a headstone in a scene from his TV series “Father Murphy.”

The punishment Dobler’s body endured during his career was manifested in multiple surgeries, including a reported nine knee replacements. The Buffalo News reported in 2007 that his wife Joy was made a paraplegic after falling out of a hammock in 2001, contributing to the family’s financial hardship.

Dobler is survived by six children and 12 grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

