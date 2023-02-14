FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring temperatures come with more rain chances through Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a weak frontal boundary brought showers to the area today, we’ll see a break in the rain tonight but that also means we could see some fog development overnight as lows dip into the upper 50s.

More clouds ahead for Wednesday and breezes will return as we remain in the warm sector of the front. This will also lead to a few widely scattered showers possible later in the morning and afternoon hours. Rain chances are slightly lower, but definitely keep an umbrella on the ready if you have outdoor plans. Temperatures will warm up into the middle 70s, so there will be a spring feel in the air.

Another stronger cold front will sweep through Southwest Louisiana on Thursday, bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather isn’t expected, but we will see a noticeable dip in temperatures with its passage. Lows by Friday morning drop to near freezing with highs in the lower 50s. Another widespread frost and light freeze will kick off Saturday morning, but we turn warmer again by Sunday with highs closer to 70.

Long range forecast models show a drier trend and warmer trend continuing through Mardi Gras with rain chances to return shortly thereafter by Ash Wednesday and beyond. Highs on Mardi Gras also look warm, in the middle to upper 70s!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

