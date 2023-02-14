50/50 Thursdays
Couple arrested in Jennings after 4 children found in ‘deplorable’ conditions

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Texas couple is jailed and four young children are in protective custody after Jennings police say the children were malnourished and exposed to “deplorable living conditions.”

Officers responded to a welfare concern at a truck stop on Feb. 8 and found Danial Myers, 29, and Kyla Hosea, 28, of Conroe, Texas, in an RV with four children between two and 10 years old in their care, according to the Jennings Police Department.

Officers found “foul odors” and human and animal excrement throughout the RV, according to JPD. The camper had no running water or electricity.

The children were not properly fed and had no bedding, according to JPD. They had poor hygiene, filthy clothes and inadequate footwear to protect them from hazards in the RV.

Myers admitted to staying in the RV with the children and said they did not have proper medical care, nourishment or education, according to JPD. Hosea denied the allegations.

Both were booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail on four counts of cruelty to juveniles and drug charges. They are each held on $20,000 bond.

Child Protective Services took custody of the children, according to JPD.

