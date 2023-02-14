50/50 Thursdays
Acadiana Sheriff's Department Offering Valentine's Day Experience For Your Ex

Iberia Sheriff's Office Valentine's Offer
Iberia Sheriff's Office Valentine's Offer(Iberia Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Deputies in Iberia Parish are offering to make Valentine’s Day a little less pleasant for your ex-boyfriend or girlfriend. The catch is, they have to be someone who buys or sells drugs or has an outstanding warrant. In a post on Facebook they write:

“Got an ex who buys or sells drugs or has an outstanding warrant? The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office would love to meet and treat them to a Valentine’s Day Surprise!”

The post has hundreds of likes and more than 1,000 shares in just about 24 hours.

See the full post here:

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office

