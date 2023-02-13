50/50 Thursdays
Watch out for these romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

Whether you have someone to spend the day with or not, the Better Business Bureau wants you to be careful of romance scams.

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Love is in the air because Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Whether you have someone to spend the day with or not, the Better Business Bureau wants you to be careful of romance scams.

Carmen Million, President and CEO of the South Central Louisiana BBB said people have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars due to these scams in our part of the world.

How the spot the scam:

  1. Too hot to be true. Watch out for good-looking photos and financial success. If they seem too perfect, your alarm bells should be going off.
  2. Catfishers will try to quickly get you the move to take to them through email, messenger, or phone. They will also start talking about a future together and tell you they love you quickly. Million said to be careful if they say they’ve never felt this way before.
  3. Be wary of someone who always has an excuse to postpone a meeting.
  4. Suspect language. If the person you were communicating with claims to be from your hometown but has poor spelling or grammar, that’s a red flag.

