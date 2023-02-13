A very nice Monday

Monday headlines (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Lots of sunshine is expected again today. High pressure is hanging over the gulf. As we get our day going, temperatures are primarily in the 40s as we start our day on the cooler side. 64 was the high yesterday. Our average high this time of year is 66. I can’t help but notice the record cold temperature on February 12th was 3 in 1899. So far this year we’ve had about 7 inches of rain, pretty close to about normal. We had a little bit of rain on Saturday (.17″). We do have rain back in the forecast. Winds are light right now and we are expecting southwest winds of about 10 miles an hour today. We’ll have some passing cloud cover, more cloud cover will make its way in this evening. A cloudy start to our Tuesday with light rain moving in later on in the morning and light rain chances throughout the afternoon on Tuesday. Briefly clearing off before we cloud back up again on Wednesday, with rain chances once again.

Rain chance (KPLC)

High pressure is driving our weather today. The high will be moving off to the east allowing our next weather maker in. A cold front passes on Tuesday, with light rain chances out ahead of the front. Rain chances in the forecast for Wednesday, and yet another cold front as we get towards Thursday. Even with the rain chances, we won’t likely see a whole lot of rainfall. Anywhere from 1/4 to about 1/2 inch of rain along I-10 over the next week.

Sunshine today, even warmer than yesterday. A very nice day with a high of 70.

Mild for tonight low of 53

A 40% chance of showers on our Valentine’s Day Tuesday, with a warm high of 73.

Mild Tuesday night with a low of 57.

Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers on Wednesday a high of 75.

Thursday, 40% chance of showers and a high of 66

We should clear off by Friday, sunshine returns, and a cooler high of 55.

Thursday and Friday nights we’re likely to see some chilly overnight lows in the 30s.

Looking down the road to our upcoming weekend, mostly sunny on Saturday high of 57. Sunshine and we warm even further for Sunday with a high pretty close to 70. 70s next week

