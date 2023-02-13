50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Unknown objects posed safety risk to commercial airlines according to White House

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s not aliens, but exactly what it is us tough to say. That’s the latest on Monday as information continues to trickle out regarding three unknown objects being shot down by the U.S. military.

The latest object was taken down on Sunday over Lake Huron in Michigan.

Adm. John Kirby (Ret.), spokesman for the National Security Council, said President Joe Biden ordered the objects to be taken down.

Kirby said they posed a safety threat to commercial planes. He said it was more dangerous to planes than the ballon that crossed the U.S, coast to coast, more than a week ago because they flew lower.

Kirby said, “It’d be difficult for us to say with great certainty exactly what the objects were, and it’s just not clear exactly what their purpose was.”

During a Monday press briefing at the White House Kirby also took a question on whether aliens were blame. Kirby said, “I don’t think the American people need to worry about aliens with respect to these craft. Period. I don’t think there’s any more that.”

According to the Associated Press, the entire U.S. Senate is set for a classified briefing on this on Tuesday morning.

According to Senator Gary Peters’ (D-Mich.) office, the Michigan senator is in contact with the Biden administration and is pushing for more transparency and information regarding the object that flew over the state on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Wet and windy Tuesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures bring rain chances back Tuesday
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects
Bridge damaged in Dogwood Park vandalism
Bridge damaged in Dogwood Park vandalism
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s ‘rampage’ in NYC leaves 8 hurt, police say
FILE - De La Soul's Vincent Mason, left, and David Jude Jolicoeur perform at Rachael Ray's...
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54