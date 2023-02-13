Three juveniles accused of stealing firearms

50/50 Thursdays
By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Three juveniles were arrested on Feb. 8, 2023 on charges related to recent vehicle burglaries and thefts of firearms in Leesville, according to the Leesville Police Department.

Two of the juveniles, a 17-year-old male and 16-year-old male, were arrested and are currently facing charges of simple burglary of a vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm. In addition, the 17-year-old is also facing multiple drug charges.

A 14-year-old juvenile was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Leesville Police said they retrieved one of the stolen firearms at a residence prior to the arrest.

At the time of the arrest, the 17-year-old was carrying a stolen firearm and illegal narcotics, Leesville Police said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending, Leesville Police said.

