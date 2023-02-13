50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 12, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 12, 2023.

Casey Wayne Oden, 24, Westlake: Child endangerment.

Kendra J. Green, 33, Sulphur: Home invasion; domestic abuse; battery; property damage under $1,000; instate detainer; filing a false affidavit regarding the alleged theft of a motor vehicle.

Nicholas Dantrel Vincent Carvin, 29, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

