Sulphur man accused of stealing boat motor

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is accused of stealing a boat motor in Iowa, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Wade Arrant, 22, of Sulphur allegedly expressed interest in the boat and motor on January 13, 2023.

The victim advised that the boat was not for sale, and Arrant allegedly stole the motor a short time later.

Detectives with JDPSO located the boat motor at a residence in Sulphur.

Arrant turned himself in to authorities and admitted to stealing the motor, JDPSO said. He was arrested and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail on charges of theft and simple burglary.

