Overturned 18-wheeler leaking acid causing slowdown on I-10E near Duson

Duson, LA (KPLC) - Authorities advise motorists along I-10 Eastbound that there is a traffic slowdown near Duson due to an overturned 18-wheeler tanker leaking acrylic acid.

Duson Police say the exit ramp at the accident is closed as officers and fire crews are working with Lafayette Fire Hazardous Materials Unit and Louisiana State Police Haz Mat Unit to coordinate the containment and transfer of the spilled material.

The driver of the truck was transported to a nearby hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities expect the exit ramp to be closed for about 8 hours while they work to clean up the spill and remove the wreck.

