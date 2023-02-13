50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Legislative auditor finds hacker stole $64K from city of Westlake

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor found in its independent audit of the City of Westlake that the city was the victim of an email hack in 2022.

The audit says a hacker was able to access emails between the city’s accounting staff and a vendor and then used copies of unpaid invoices totaling $64,267.90 to request immediate payment of them. The city reportedly failed to verify that the email had come from a legitimate vendor before making the payment.

An investigation into this incident was ongoing at the time the report was released.

In addition to the email hack, the auditor also found that the city’s budgeting procedures were inadequate, with revenues being under budget by 5% and expenses being over budget by 5%.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Overturned 18-wheeler leaking acid causing slowdown on I-10E near Duson
Overturned 18-wheeler leaking acid causing slowdown on I-10E near Duson
Overturned 18-wheeler in Duson
Overturned 18-wheeler in Duson
Legislative auditor finds hacker stole $64K from city of Westlake
Legislative auditor finds hacker stole $64K from city of Westlake
Overturned 18-wheeler leaking acid causing slowdown on I-10E near Duson
Overturned 18-wheeler leaking acid causing slowdown on I-10E near Duson