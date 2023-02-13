Legislative auditor finds hacker stole $64K from city of Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor found in its independent audit of the City of Westlake that the city was the victim of an email hack in 2022.

The audit says a hacker was able to access emails between the city’s accounting staff and a vendor and then used copies of unpaid invoices totaling $64,267.90 to request immediate payment of them. The city reportedly failed to verify that the email had come from a legitimate vendor before making the payment.

An investigation into this incident was ongoing at the time the report was released.

In addition to the email hack, the auditor also found that the city’s budgeting procedures were inadequate, with revenues being under budget by 5% and expenses being over budget by 5%.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.