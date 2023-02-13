50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures bring rain chances back Tuesday

By Ben Terry
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With a fantastic start to our workweek weatherwise, rain chances will be on the return for Tuesday. If you’re a fan of the warmer weather though, you’ll have a few more days to enjoy that before needing the jackets again.

Wet and windy Tuesday
Wet and windy Tuesday(KPLC)

Tonight will be a bit milder than this morning with overnight lows in the lower to middle 50s as clouds increase late. An area of low pressure centered Monday evening over Arizona will kick eastward, sending a weak front into the area by tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers are expected to begin arriving by late-morning and midday Tuesday, then quickly exiting the area through the afternoon.

With a break in the rain Tuesday night, a warm front will keep temperatures mild but also result in some widely scattered showers returning Wednesday, although rain chances are a bit lower than Tuesday. Highs surge into the middle 70s!

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(KPLC)

A second stronger reinforcing cold front will sweep through Thursday, sending more rain and thunderstorms our way. This front will also send temperatures plunging from the 60s down into the 30s by Friday morning! Be prepared for frost be a possibility both Friday and Saturday mornings!

After Thursday, a stretch of drier weather returns through the upcoming weekend with temperatures turning sharply warmer again by Sunday and continuing springlike through much of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

