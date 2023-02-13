50/50 Thursdays
Bridge damaged in Dogwood Park vandalism

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Dogwood Park on Belview Road in Leesville was vandalized on Feb. 7, 2023, according to the Leesville Police Department.

A Leesville Police officer responded to the scene and observed that the Book Nook was pushed over and several boards were removed from the walking bridge.

If you have any information in reference to the persons involved in damaging the park, contact the Leesville Police Department at (337) 238-0331. To submit an anonymous tip, CLICK HERE.

