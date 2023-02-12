SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 11, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 11, 2023.

David Wayne Brooks, 55, Houston, Tx: Acquiring a controlled substance by fraud; obtaining legend drugs by fraud.

Antonio Rivera Chavez, 43, Sulphur: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; pornography involving juveniles.

Jesse William Pritchard, 32, Ragley: Contempt of court; instate detainer; operating vehicle with a suspended license; turning movements and required signals.

Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Child endangerment; strangulation.

Mason Phellix Graves, 29, Hattiesburg, Ms: Operating while intoxicated; careless operation.

Brian Daniel Gaubatz, 44, Spring, Tx: Out of state detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jeremy Paul Thibodeaux, 40, DeRidder: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Shanelle Latrice Jones, 34, Richmond, Tx: Domestic abuse battery.

Aaron Paul Prestenbach, 41, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

