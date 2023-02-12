SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 10, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 10, 2023.
Marcel Dugar, 41, Iowa: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; aggravated kidnapping of a child; probation detainer; revocation of parole.
Obed Paul Samuelson, 40, Birnamwood, WI: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Victor Paul Assunto, 44, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; 2 counts theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft less than $1,000.
Matthew Jay Bennett, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Alexis Jna Lewis, 26, Iowa: Possession of marijuana; display of plates; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Megan Sheree Johnson, 34, Kinder: Child endangerment.
Emile Frank Price, 55, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; 2 counts produce, manufacture, distribute, or intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; produce, manufacture, distribute, or intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug; 2 counts probation violation.
Ronald Paul Reed, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; 2 counts possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mason Cole Bedgood, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Kevin Ramon Smith, 60, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jaylon Paul Frye, 24, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of synthetic marijuana.
Darren Patrick Vincent, 32, Sulphur: Simple burglary; criminal trespass; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; attempted theft less than $1,000.
Tabitha Rose Patten, 34, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; criminal trespass; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; attempted theft less than $1,000.
Jeremy James Lawrence, 37, Crowley: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; aggravated battery.
Preston Morris Lewis, 29, Napoleonville: Produce, manufacture, distribute, or intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; contempt of court; attempt and conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime.
Zachary Darnell Desso, 32, Houston, Tx: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; monetary instrument abuse.
Andrew Marice Kyle, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.