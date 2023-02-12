50/50 Thursdays
No. 3 LSU suffers first loss, falling to No. 1 South Carolina

By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and her No. 3 Tigers suffered their first loss of the season to South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and her No. 1 Gamecocks on Sunday, Feb. 12.

LSU (23-1, 11-1 SEC) fell 88-64 to South Carolina (25-0, 12-0 SEC). The Tigers never led and 24 points was their biggest deficit of the season. The most they had been down previously was 10.

LIVE STATS

Alexis Morris led LSU with a game-high 23 points. Angel Reese added 16 points. She got into foul trouble early and had to sit for a while. A few other Tigers also got into foul trouble. LaDazhia Williams fouled out with more than 6:00 left in the game. She finished with 6 points.

LSU shot 41% from the field, while South Carolina hit 57% of its shots in the first half. South Carolina’s size presented problems for the Tigers.

Kamilla Cardoso led the Gamecocks with 18 points. Zia Cooke added in 17. Aliyah Boston chipped in 14 points.

The Tigers trailed by 16 points in the first quarter but clawed their way back to within nine, 24-15, at the end of the first quarter. They trailed 42-32 at halftime. LSU pulled within three points, 28-25, with 5:29 left in the first half. It was the closest the Tigers were able to get, as the Gamecocks were able to answer each time LSU got some momentum going.

LSU will return home to host Ole Miss on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m.

