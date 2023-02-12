McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball takes on New Orleans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball teams were in action on Saturday as they took on the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cowgirls took the floor first and coming into the day had lost three out of their last four games in Southland Conference play. A win for the Cowgirls would move them up into the top half of the Southland Conference standings.

In the first half, the Cowgirls jumped out to a quick start off the back of forward Divine Tanks, who scored 16 points in just the first half alone. At the end of the first two quarters of action, McNeese went into the locker room with a 38-32 lead over the Privateers.

In the second half, New Orleans would settle things down, as guard Dearica Pryor lead the Privateers on a 16-8 run in the third quarter to give them a 48-46 lead. From that point on New Orleans would control the game as they held their lead for the entirety of the fourth quarter, as the Privateers knocked off the Cowgirls at home 65-59

Top Performers - McNeese Cowgirls

Divine Tanks: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assists

Desirae Hansen: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

The Cowboys then took the floor coming off of a huge win Thursday as they beat Southeastern at The Legacy Center 69-66. Saturday’s game against New Orleans was maybe even more crucial though as McNeese was trying to jockey themselves into the top eight of the Southland Conference.

The first half of the game could not have started any worse for the Cowboys as they fell behind by as many as 18 points in just the first 10 minutes of the game alone. A lot of the struggles in the first half seemed to come from McNeese’s interior defense as Privateers Forward Tyson Jackson had his way in the painted area. At the end of the half, McNeese trailed New Orleans 49-29.

In the second half, the Cowboys seemed to come out of the locker room with a rejuvenated sense of energy and began to chip away at New Orleans’s lead immediately. Forward Christian Shumate took control of the half, scoring 21 points while not missing a single shot from the field on the day. With 17 seconds left to go in the game, McNeese trailed 78-76 with a chance to win. Johnathan Massie brought the ball up, drove to the paint, and then kicked the ball out to Harwin Francois who nailed a three with 11 seconds left to go in the game to give McNeese a 79-78 lead. The Cowboys would shut the Privateers down on their final possession of the game as they went on to win the game unbelievably to move into a tie with Lamar for eighth place in the Southland Conference.

Top Performers - McNeese Cowboys

Christian Shumate: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals

Zach Scott: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be back in action next Thursday as they will take on Incarnate Word at home.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.