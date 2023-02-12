50/50 Thursdays
LCCP’s Jarell Joseph signs with Louisiana Lafayette

By Matthew Travis
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jarell Joseph has had a very successful career as a member of the Lake Charles College Prep Track and Field team, and on Saturday he put pen to paper making his college decision official to continue his academic, and athletic careers at The University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Joseph hasn’t had an easy senior year as he tore his meniscus and had to make the difficult decision to have surgery in September of 2022 to repair it which caused him to miss time, but he has since returned and is now attempting to help his team to another state title.

In 2021 Joseph helped the LCCP Track and Field team to a team State Championship, and in 2022 he won the 400-meter State Championship, amongst countless other accolades, and Joseph said his decision to pick Lafayette wasn’t an easy one, but it was the right one.

“I feel comfortable, like at home, at ULL it was perfect for me, like everything there, I love the coaches, I love the track runners, I was already close to some of them, because I ran against some of them already, everything just felt like home and I loved it. I’m very excited, I texted the coach right before I came here, I told them I can’t wait until I can get on campus so I can grind with them and so I can get my academic career started over there” said Joseph about his decision and how excited he is to begin his career with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

