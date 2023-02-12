Houston Astros All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman visits Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Saturday Houston Astros All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman visited Lake Charles to promote his new Breggy Bomb line of food products.

Bregman spent three hours meeting fans, signing memorabilia, and handing out free brisket sandwiches to the public at the Rouses supermarket on Nelson Road.

After the event concluded, Alex took the time to give some advice to the young baseball players of SWLA as the high school baseball season is just days away from starting.

“I’d just tell them to have fun, continue to compete, play hard, listen to their coaches, be coachable, be a good teammate, go out there every day, and play it like it’s your last game ever. We actually got to see a lot of baseball players here today and it was awesome to get to talk to them” Bregman said.

