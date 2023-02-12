FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm start to the week, rain returns by Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An even warmer day will greet us in SW Louisiana to start the work week. High pressure that was over the region Sunday begins to shift east, meaning highs will be even warmer Monday and could come close to the 70 degree mark. Some clouds could begin to approach by the later afternoon, but otherwise we’ll enjoy a dry and sunny day.

A cold front slows down close to the area Tuesday bringing showers. (KPLC)

Changes begin to arrive Tuesday. A cold front will approach our area before stalling out close to or just east of the region Tuesday night. The front is likely to bring showers during the day and cloudy conditions otherwise. Thankfully the atmosphere will be pretty stable and the front itself will start to weaken as it approaches, so we’re only talking about showers and perhaps an isolated storm. It will still be plenty windy though, with wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range possible during the day even away from shower and storm activity.

A separate cold front moves through Thursday bringing showers, storms and colder air behind it. (KPLC)

For Wednesday, moisture is quick to return to SW Louisiana meaning scattered showers will still be possible during the day. It will also likely be the warmest day of the week with temperatures that warm into the mid-70′s during the afternoon hours. Another cold front will move through Thursday, likely by the afternoon. This will bring another round of showers and storms, with cooler and drier weather behind it.

High’s Friday may only stay in the mid 50′s with lows both Thursday and Friday nights down into the 30′s. So this could mean a cool start to Mardi Gras festivities late this week IF the timing of the cold front holds. Of course, the timing could still change between now and then. By the weekend though, high pressure should move back towards the area and begin to warm us up.

- Max Lagano

