Sports Person of the Week - Paris Guillory

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Paris Guillory is a senior at St. Louis Catholic and has signed to play college basketball at Louisiana Tech, but before leaving Lake Charles for Ruston, she has been making quite the splash with the Saints. In her senior season, Guillory is consistently putting up video-game-type numbers, one example being St. Louis’ game against Lake Charles College Prep, where in two and a half quarters Guillory put up an astonishing 40 points to help her team win 77-40, meaning she put up as many points by herself in less than three full quarters than her opponent did over the course of the game.

But this is nothing new for Guillory, she’s been doing this since she put on a St. Louis jersey for the first time, her personal, and team accomplishments include:

Two-time State Champion One-time State Championship runner-up

State Championship game MVP

Four-time district champion

St. Louis Catholic all-time single-game points record holder (47 points)

Has missed just one game in four years

Has scored more than 2,000 points at St. Louis

Holds the lone quadruple-double in St. Louis Girls’ Basketball history

“It’s always been a thing to stay humble and play for my coach and team, anything I accomplish always goes back to them. I work hard for them because I know that sometimes they can get discouraged, like, everything’s not going to always go right, but I just try to remind them that the love for this game should always be their motivation to play better, and I try to play through that. I try not to have any bad practices and try not to get upset, I try not to show them that I’m down because if I do they’re looking at me the whole time” said Guillory.

St. Louis head coach Tony Johnson has been coaching basketball for 30 years, but he has never seen a player of Paris’ caliber. “She’s just such a quality leader on and off the court. She leads by example and always wants to be first in everything. The point guard has to think like the coach in a lot of ways and she really does think like the coach, you know, I’m a hard worker and she’s a hard worker, so put us both together and we’ve got a great tandem” said Johnson.

The Saints are putting together yet another impressive season in 2022-23, as of February 10th, they are an impressive 23-6, and are undefeated in district play, and Paris is focused on helping her team to yet another State Championship before she trades in her St. Louis jersey, for a Louisiana Tech jersey next season.

