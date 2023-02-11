50/50 Thursdays
Sean Ardoin brings Creole spirit to the red carpet at the Grammy Awards

By Joel Bruce
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Los Angeles (KPLC) - Sean Ardoin brought the spirit of Louisiana and LSU to the Grammy Awards, boasting a nomination for his collaborative album with the Golden Band from Tigerland.

It was a picture perfect moment Sunday to capture a fourth-time Grammy nomination, and a trip nearly 2,000 miles from the Lake Area.

Lake Charles native Sean Ardoin stepped out of the bayou and onto the red carpet in Los Angeles.

When it comes to Ardoin, he always shows up and shows out. The “Kreole Rock ‘n Soul” artist wore an outfit designed to resemble the LSU marching band’s attire.

Although he did not bring home a win for Best Regional Roots Music Album, between his positive energy and the support from the other nominees, he continued representing Louisiana.

The winning album was also recorded here in the Bayou State - South Carolina group Ranky Tanky won its second Best Regional Roots Grammy for “Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.”

Given his determination and work ethic, Ardoin’s story is far from over. And it’s clear why his music continues to be a staple in Louisiana culture.

