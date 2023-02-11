Murder suspect was scheduled for trial next week in separate shooting

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Had he not been arrested for second-degree murder in the killing of Da’Marcus Ardoin in Westlake, Kevin Williams Jr. would have gone to trial in St. Landry Parish next week.

All three suspects in the killing have prior connection to violent crimes. We looked into their criminal pasts and why they were free to run the streets.

Kevin Williams Jr. was arrested on two counts of attempted second-degree murder in 2021. It’s reported the incident left one person injured, starting from an argument over custody or visitation of a child.

Autoria Lachney was arrested Monday. She is accused of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

She was previously arrested in 2018 for attempted first-degree murder in connection with a home invasion in Alexandria. Lachney pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to aggravated burglary. She was sentenced to 15 years for both charges.

Since she pleaded to non-violent offenses, she only had to complete 35% of her sentence before being eligible for release. With time previously served and good behavior, she was released in August of last year.

Now accused of principal to second-degree murder, Justin Ned was arrested for second-degree murder in 2017.

He pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and testified against the man he alleged was the shooter who was later found guilty of the murder.

Ned received a five-year sentence, of which he served three years and nine months. While in prison, he committed another violent crime, aggravated battery, but that two-year sentence was concurrent to the five years he was already serving.

Once out of prison, he was arrested again for having a stolen firearm and drug possession but was only given a suspended sentence.

Ned is still wanted for his involvement in the Westlake homicide.

(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.