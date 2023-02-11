50/50 Thursdays
LCFD responding to Prejean Drive structure fire

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department is responding to Place Vendome, an apartment building in the 1000 block of Prejean Drive.

A large black cloud of smoke can be seen emanating off the building.

The fire began at 10:54 a.m., according to LCFD. No injuries are reported.

7News is arriving at the scene and will provide further details as they become available.

