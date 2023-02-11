High school students visit McNeese to explore teaching profession

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The future is looking bright for teens looking to become teachers, thanks to McNeese State University’s event “Unlock Education.”

The university invited high school students from the area who are aspiring teachers to come on campus and learn more about the teaching profession and the pathway through college into their careers.

“It really informed what they want to do moving forward,” said Katie Williams of the Burton College of Education at McNeese. “Sometimes it informs what college they choose. But really, we want to have a really safe space to talk about the education profession.”

Students were welcomed to campus for a full day of teaching-centered sessions and activities, question and answer sessions, and Educators Rising regional competitions.

“We feel like if they know that now they know what they’re getting into in a college program and in the future. Whenever they graduate and go into their own,” Williams said.

Students told us the event helped prepare them for their futures as educators.

“It will prepare me to understand what is needed to become a teacher and how to set up lesson plans and how to instill education into my students, not only for the year but for their entire life,” said Sam Houston High School student Callie Baker.

Calcasieu Parish Superintendent Shannon LaFargue said it is encouraging to see the impact these aspiring teachers will have on the future.

“Very few professions can impact future generations the way that the teaching field and teaching profession can,” he said.

Officials with the College of Education said they will continue to reach out to these students and encourage them to continue the path toward teaching.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.