Ghanaians visit SWLA to cultivate friendship, share cultures

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Natives from Ghana visited Lake Area with the goal to cultivate friendship between nations and share their culture as they get a taste of ours.

No matter where you are from, culture helps shape who you are, and the visitors from Ghana are helping bridge that gap.

The Ghanaian flag features the colors red, gold and green and the almighty black star. The red represents the blood shed, black represents mineral wealth, green represents the rich culture, and the black star is for freedom.

“We’re going to be looking at the emancipation of the African woman, the northern perspective. Northern Ghana has literally been portrayed to the rest of the world as a region with poverty, disease and literacy, but beyond this there are beautiful and traditions about the area that most people don’t know,” said journalist Martina Bugri.

The Ghanaians are here to inspire and educate locals about getting back to their roots with traditions, food and knowledge of history.

Although there may be some differences, it is the spirit that brings people of all regions together.

“You’ll see the thread and just a similarity among all the African spirituality that is practiced in all these regions, that was the spirit that sustained these people. That was the spirit they made and helped fight back to reclaim,” said advisor George Kwasi Darko Owel.

It’s about returning to one’s roots and reclaiming their heritage.

“We have now realized and acknowledged that there are so many things we were doing that so many people came and took away from us so lets go back to our roots,” Former U.N. diplomat Dr. Bernard Tetteh-Dumanya said.

