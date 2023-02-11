50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice end to the weekend before rain returns next week

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)
By Max Lagano
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Much better weather is on the way as we wrap up the weekend. The upper-level low that brought numerous clouds and showers Saturday leaves the area Sunday, ushering in drier conditions and warmer temperatures. A return of sunshine to SW Louisiana will mean temperatures warm up into the low-to-mid 60′s during the afternoon. So if you have any outdoor plans you want to get in this weekend, it looks like Sunday will be an excellent day for them.

High temperatures Sunday will range in the low-to-mid 60's.
High temperatures Sunday will range in the low-to-mid 60's.(KPLC)

Monday should be an even better day thanks to southerly winds returning to send highs close to 70 degrees during the afternoon. But it won’t be long before rain returns to the region. By Tuesday, a cold front approaching from the west may pass through or stall close to the area, meaning showers return by the afternoon along the front. The good news is there does not appear to be much of a threat for any severe weather, though it will be plenty windy with gusts over 30 mph throughout the day possible.

A cold front comes close to SW Louisiana Tuesday, bringing a round of showers with a storm or two possible.
A cold front comes close to SW Louisiana Tuesday, bringing a round of showers with a storm or two possible.(KPLC)

Even with that front around, temperatures really won’t fall much (if at all). Another front then starts to take shape off to the west on Wednesday. That could send more showers into the area during Wednesday afternoon, The front looks to move through sometime Thursday, bringing more showers and even some thunderstorms possible as well.

- Max Lagano

