Beauregard Museum invites residents to bring old photos for ‘Scanning Saturday’

By Emma Oertling
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Museum is looking for help expanding its archives of the parish’s history.

The museum is holding “Scanning Saturday” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 11. Residents are invited to bring in old photos depicting past events, local families, the parish’s sawmill and lumber industries, or anything else that can enrich the museum’s collection.

“Unfortunately, in Beauregard Parish, our history is not well written or documented, and I would say probably that’s the case for most of our region, or especially in western Louisiana, so it’s important to have these images. So it’s important to have these papers and just people’s written histories to better tell our history,” said museum administrator Alana Weston.

You don’t have to donate your original photos - folks are welcome to wait at the museum for them to be scanned.

