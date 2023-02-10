50/50 Thursdays
Thunderbirds take flight at Chennault ahead of May’s airshow

By Angelica Butine and Joel Bruce
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds visited Chennault International Airport Thursday before they take flight at the airshow in May.

Thunderbirds #8 Advance Pilot Maj. Jeff “Simmer” Downie came for a visit to get more familiar with the airspace during their winter site visit flying in on the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

“It’s a super easy airspace. The tower is very accommodating for getting us in here for the arrival survey, so it’s incredible great weather, fortunately the weather cleared out. We’re able to get a good site survey in alright,” Downie said.

The Airshow set to take place on May 19 to 21 and will feature the world-famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Jet Demonstration Team.

The show will have the team demonstrate their flyovers and showcase different skills.

As the Thunderbirds demonstrate the capabilities of their premier multi-role fighter jet, their goal is to display the professionalism that the U.S. Air Force represents.

“Yeah, so preparing for this. It takes a lot of coordination with the show site getting all the key members here at the meetings. A lot of MAP study and just getting ready for the show,” Downie said.

