SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 9, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 9, 2023.

Shane Anthony Richard, 50, Sulphur: Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; stalking.

Amanda Michelle Cano, 33, Vinton: Cruelty to juveniles; contraband in a penal institution.

Rachela Janese Carter, 28, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency.

Kevin Ray Poullard, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.

L’Jey Younger, 30, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Cheryl Lynn Selph, 41, Houston, TX: Theft under $1,000; resisting a police officer with force.

Brittany Leigh Lyons, 37, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; violations of protective orders.

Kassie Nichole Nichole, 25, Iowa: Domestic abuse; aggravated domestic abuse; aggravated battery.

