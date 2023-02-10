50/50 Thursdays
Putting money on the Super Bowl? AG’s office offers guidance to protect bettors

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The following information is from the Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Super Bowl LVII kicks off soon; and for those in Louisiana who choose to bet on the big game this Sunday, Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office is offering tips to help protect them from falling victim to scams or worse.

”If you plan to put money on the Chiefs, the Eagles, or even the Halftime Show, I trust you will enjoy the game even more by knowing you are betting safely,” said Attorney General Landry. “Be cautious of where you place your bets to ensure you protect your information, receive fair odds, and get paid when you win.”

A recent study by the American Gaming Association found that more than half of Americans placing sports bets are doing so illegally and most of them do not even know they are doing so. Attorney General Landry also noted that illegal, offshore sportsbooks offer no protections or guaranteed pay outs. So the AG’s Office offers the following tips to consumers who choose to participate in sports betting this weekend:

  • Only make wagers with Louisiana licensed sportsbooks.
  • Understand that no approved Louisiana platform would allow a wager to be placed while in a prohibited parish.
  • Know that scammers make many excuses to stop you from withdrawing your money (e.g., payment processing delays, technical issues, false claims that original deposit was not received, deposit more money before withdrawing your winnings).
  • Do not click on suspicious messages or links.

As always, Attorney General Landry encourages anyone who is struggling with a gambling problem to call 1-877-770-STOP. He also reminds all Louisiana residents that they have access to FREE help, which includes free counseling for problem gamblers and their loved ones. For more information, please go to www.FREEgamblinghelpla.org.

As of February 1, 2023, the following sportsbooks have been approved in Louisiana: Bally Bet, Barstool, BetMGM, BetRivers, BetMGM, Caesar’s Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet, TwinSpires, and WynnBet.

