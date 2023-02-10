Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - Feb. 10, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hal McMillin joined us this morning to recap the hunting seasons as we prepare for the spring outdoor season.

This is Hal’s first time back after being elected Mayor of Westlake who says, “It’s great! It’s an opportunity to really serve people. And there’s a lot to it. I can tell you, it’s kind of like, right now in the first six weeks, its like drinking out of a firehose. You know, you’re busy. We’re getting the city cleaned up. We’re very excited about that. Got a project going on over there where we’re picking up some debris.”

How were the hunting seasons?

“It was pretty good! We had a good season overall. The teal really kept us in the mainstay of hunting. A lot of teal migration this year.

We had some good hunts, beautiful sunrise. I tell you what, when you get out there, just enjoying the outdoors and watching the sunrises. That was a great morning. Usually the geese don’t fly to about 7 or 7:30 a.m.

You can see Randy, Mickey, my buddy Brady. We’ve been teaching him to hunt. That’s what’s fun, you take a 14-year-old and teach him how to hunt.

Overall we had a good year in our blind. We killed over 200 geese and did pretty well with ducks out of our blind.”

And its a good idea to clean those blinds now right?

“What you want to do is pick up all your stuff and get it cleaned up now. That way when hunting season comes around next year you’ll be ready. I can tell you, I like to prepare my decoys, get them cleaned up and done up right. Get the blind all cleaned out. Get the tops back on the blanket.

And clean your gun. It’s that time of year. You’ve been shooting a lot of shells.”

And fishing season is right around the corner?

“As you’re cleaning, just keep doing it. Get your fishing stuff out. March will be here before you know it. Lacassine and Sabine will be opening up. The saltwater fish are still pretty good. Those are the areas that the diehards go this time of year. And there’s good fishing right now if you get a chance to get out there.

I really haven’t had a chance to go fishing because I was in the middle of hunting season. But I’ve got some buddies that have been catching fish. And it’s time to get your stuff ready for fishing season. It’ll be here before you know it.”

You’ve got your trip to Angel Fire Resort coming up during the holidays?

“Yeah, we’ve been going for Mardi Gras for the last 33 years. We’ve been bringing a group up there. No membership, nothing you gotta do. We get discounts on hotel rooms, ski rentals, and lift tickets. We bring hundreds of people up there.

This year the snow’s been a little slow. But it’s starting to snow now. It’s always good in late February.

We got great discounts, we got 20% off.”

You’ll see a lot of friends. We got good music too. Kevin Martin and Cory Lebert will be up there singing for us. So, we’ll have a Fat Tuesday party. We still have room. If you’re interested you can go to Hal’s Pals on Facebook.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.