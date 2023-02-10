A nice Friday. A cooler weekend

Friday headlines (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A pretty normal start for your Friday (middle part of February). Low-60s by 11 am. More cloud cover today versus the clear blue skies yesterday. 69 was the high yesterday in Lake Charles, 66 being our normal high. The record for yesterday was 80. should see a high around 65 today. Generally on the cooler side for the weekend, especially our Saturday. We start to rebound with some mild temperatures in the early to the middle part of next week. We’ll continue on a drier stretch. We do have a chance of seeing a little bit of light rain over the next couple of days.

The winds are light, they will increase a bit today. Northeast, which isn’t bringing in all that cool of air, but later in the day, we’ll see them shifting northwest, associated with somewhat of a cold front, which will bring in some cooler air for the start of our weekend.

Clouds here and there for the first part of the day, we could see some light rain in part of the area this afternoon. Don’t expect to get soaked though as this system sweeps across. We could see some light rain on Saturday as well, but mainly cloudy for our Saturday. We should clear off by later on in the day as that system continues to track off to the east. A mix of sun and clouds on our Sunday, but a dry day. We’ll start to warm up a bit. Our weather maker is that High which is going to be sliding off to the east. Behind it our next disturbance, that’s our follow up weather maker that once again brings us some light rain chances. We’re not expecting a whole lot of rain probably along I-10 a quarter to perhaps a half a inch further to the north northeast closer to an inch of rainfall.

More clouds throughout our day today, just a little cooler than yesterday. By 11:00 am, we’re into the 60s on our way to a partly to mostly sunny 65.

Northwest winds bring in some cooler air. With the cloud cover, we won’t be as chilly tonight, around 40 for a low.

Mainly cloudy Saturday. We should clear later in the day. Saturday’s high is only about 51.

as we clear off Saturday night, we expect a chillier overnight low of around 35.

Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds and with a southerly breeze we’ll warm up a little further to a high of 60

Looking at next week we see some milder temperatures. Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, looks to be our best chance at getting some rain. we also have rain opportunities on a few other days as well in the upcoming week.

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

