McNeese track and field head coach reinstated to the program

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Brendon Gilroy is returning as head coach of the track and field program at McNeese, after being placed on administrative leave during the final week of January.

McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.(McNeese State University)

The decision to place Gilroy on leave was a “proactive decision” regarding an issue with another track and field employee, according to McNeese Athletic Director Heath Schroyer. That issue has since been settled with Gilroy set to return.

“I’m glad this process is over and I appreciate the professionalism taken by the Athletic Department and University to investigate this matter,” Gilroy said in a statement. “I’m excited to be back as the head coach of the track and field program.”

