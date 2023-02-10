50/50 Thursdays
LEGAL CORNER: Can the state of Louisiana take property without permission from the property owner?

Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.
By La Koshia Roberts
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUESTION: Can the State of Louisiana take one’s property without the property owner’s permission?

ANSWER: Yes, through a process in Louisiana known as expropriation. This is referred to as eminent domain elsewhere.

According to the fifth amendment of the United States Constitution, one’s property can be taken under eminent domain if:

  • The property is being used for anything deemed as “public use” (such as bridges and roads).
  • The government must pay the owner “just compensation” for their property. This means at minimum, owners must be paid fair market value for the property.
  • Property owners cannot be deprived of their property without due process of law.

In 2006, Louisiana voters amended the state constitution to specifically prohibit taking private property for private uses.

It is important to note, taking of private property may be given to private corporations, as long as there are deemed to be supporting a valid public purpose.

