General Pershing Dr. house fire claims third life

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The tragic house fire on General Pershing Drive Saturday has claimed a third life.

Gary Joubert, Stephanie Joubert and Zeta Senegar have all passed away after being rescued from the burning home.

“The same thing my mom would tell me is the same thing I tell my daughter right now, I’m going be your only friend when you don’t have nobody, I’m going to always be here for you, that is the only thing that I could say,” said Stephanie’s daughter, Tiphanie Senegar.

A true friend indeed is what Senegar’s mother was to her and her nine-year-old daughter.

“It was like I was her very best friend. She always loved me and I always loved her too,” said Joubert’s granddaughter, Tishaylin Simmons.

Senegar said she received the call Saturday evening as she was driving with her daughter. It came from a neighbor of her mother, telling her that her mother’s home was on fire.

“When I heard about it I was in shock, but I got kind of numb ‘cause I driving at the same time so I couldn’t be hysterical,” Senegar said.

But with a healthcare background, after she heard paramedics were still working on her mom after 30 minutes, she had a feeling it could be the end.

“After three of four minutes of CPR and no oxygen to the brain, you know it’s a possibility,” she said.

A feeling that was very familiar after losing her little brother the same exact way - to a fire - over 30 years ago.

“It kind of brought back flashbacks and memories because the same way my mom passed, the same hospital my mom passed at is the same place my brother passed at,” she said.

And now she is finding peace, saying she has no regrets and left no words unsaid.

“She was a good person, she had a good heart and she helped everyone,” Senegar said.

Officials said an electrical issue led the house to go up in flames.

A GoFundMe has been set up for funeral expenses.

Stephanie Joubert’s funeral will be held on Feb. 18. The viewing will be at 11 am to 12 pm. Service will begin at 12 p.m. at James Funeral Home, located at 1801 Moeling St.

